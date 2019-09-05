Kornukopia Calendar: Sept. 6-15

Ongoing

YRMC’s Celebrate Life Health Expo 2019, 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. free.

“Anything Goes,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 12-14, Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 18-21, and Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 25-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Sunday, Sept. 22, and Sunday, Sept. 29. Tickets are $25, for adults, $18 for youth and $23 for seniors on

More Nightlife Friday, Sept. 6 BACK ALLEY WINE BAR: Cheek2cheeK, 6 BAREFOOT BOB’S: Paul T. Morris, 6 WHISKEY ROW PUB: House DJ, 10 Saturday, Sept. 7 AUGIE’S: Steve Annibale, 5 Sunday, Sept. 8 WHISKEY ROW PUB: Industry Night Monday, Sept. 9 HASSAYAMPA INN: Bob Shimizu, 5 J.J.’s SALOON: Free pool MARK’S BEER GARDEN: Football, 5 PRESCOTT PUBLIC HOUSE: Trivia RAVEN CAFÉ: Trivia, 7 SIDEKICKS SALOON: Karaoke, 5 TONY’S TOO: Texas Hold’em, 7 WINDSOCK: Trivia, 6 Tuesday, Sept. 10 WHISKEY ROW PUB: Ping Pong Tourney, 9:30 Wednesday, Sept. 11 TAJ MAHAL: Salsa lessons, 7; dance social, 8 WHISKEY ROW PUB: Pool Tourney, 9:30

select dates. www.pca-az.net.



Sedona International Film Festival presents “Vita & Virginia,” 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 6-7, and 10-11; 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Sept. 8 and 11, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Sept. 6

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Yard sale fundraiser and cat and dog food drive, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Luck is Up Animal Rescue, 756 Johnson Lane, Chino Valley. Donations will be given to Yavapai Humane animal search and rescue and HARTT Humane Animal search and trapping.

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., “the Perplexing Theft of the Jewel in the Crown.”

Sedona International Film Festival presents Sedona Red Rockin’ Blues Festival, 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D, located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

Wildflower festival, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott. Guests will be led on guided wildflower walks with experienced naturalists. There will also be information tables about the plants, their ecosystem and more. www.highlandscenter.org.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Yavapai County welcomes back citizen-soldiers, 11:30 a.m., courthouse steps. Welcome home Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers of Charlie Company 1-158th Infantry “Bushmasters” Battalion who have been deployed in support of overseas-contingency operations from June 2018 to May 2019. Wear patriotic apparel and bring a chair to sit in. 928-777-1315.

Matt Baker & the Trio A Rhapsody of Gershwin, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. Tickets for the Cabaret shows are $52 apiece, and on sale now at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center Box Office.

PUSD Education Foundation's 5th annual Sip & Savor Event, 5:30 to 10 p.m., The Club at Prescott Lakes, 311 E. Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott. Benefiting the PUSD Education Foundation Tickets are $75 per person. For 21 and older.

Mr. Skynyrd – Arizona’s premier Skynyrd Experience, 7 p.m. Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Viewing the Grand Canyon with a Philatelic Eye, 2 to 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. This year is the 100th anniversary of the Grand Canyon being named a national park. To mark this anniversary Marjory Sente will highlight the stamps and envelopes honoring this natural wonder that document its rich postal history.

Car and Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alta Vista Senior Living, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. Collecting cash donations for Prescott Meals on Wheels and canned food for Yavapai Food bank. Hotdogs, chips and drink with any donation.

Prehistoric pit houses open, 10 to noon, Willow Lake Heritage Park, 1497 Heritage Road, Prescott. There will be a docent from the local archaeology society to explain and answer questions and show a few local prehistoric artifacts. They are located at the end of the parking lot by the bathroom just above the boat ramp parking lot.

United Animal Friends “Kitten Kornucopia,” 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prescott Petco, Frontier Village, 1931 E. Highway 69, Prescott. UnitedAnimalFriends.org or 928-778-2924.

“Spa Day” Dog Wash, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley St. Sponsored by United Animal Friends.

Yard sale fundraiser and cat and dog food drive, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Luck is Up Animal Rescue, 756 Johnson Lane, Chino Valley. Donations will be given to Yavapai Humane animal search and rescue and HARTT Humane Animal search and trapping.

Saturday Night Talk Series – “The Possibility of Inner Freedom through Recognizing Ego’s Insubstantiality,” 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Building, 115 E. Goodwin St. $5 donation, open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Greater Arizona Country Music Induction Hall of Fame Show, 1 to 4 p.m., C.A.S.A., 9360 Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. www.gacma.org.

LeAnn Rimes with special guest Kalie Shorr, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $45. www.ycpac.com.

Coffeehouse Concerts presents: DSquared, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library. Doors open at 2, music begins at 2:30 p.m., seats fill up. 928-777-1500.

Mountain Spirit Healing and Educational Center Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 937 Dameron Drive, Prescott. www.MsHec3.com.

Yard sale fundraiser and cat and dog food drive, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Luck is Up Animal Rescue, 756 Johnson Lane, Chino Valley. Donations will be given to Yavapai Humane animal search and rescue and HARTT Humane Animal search and trapping.

Sedona Film Festival presents “From Mozart to Gershwin and More,” 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Monday, Sept. 9

Prescott CLSC Reading Circle, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. If you are looking for excellent books to read and a place to share them, join the Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle of Prescott (CLSC). Rather than all Circle members reading the same book each month, participants choose any one of the 200+ books from the CLSC list to read and then share their chosen book with the group. Marjory Sente, facilitator, is a member of the CLSC Class of 2010 and has read over 60 books from the list and completed the Parnassian level.

Knee-High Naturalist, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Highlands Center Discovery Garden, 1575 S. Walker Road. For 3- to 5-year-olds. Children participate in activities that include physical games, role playing, scavenger hunts, a story, a snack and a craft. Parents and guardians are asked to attend and participate in the fun and learning. www.highlandscenter.org/upcoming-event/knee-high-naturalist-program/fall2019.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Master Gardener Talk: Backyard Composting, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040 or www.pv.lib.net.

5/6 Book Club, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For grades 5-6.

Geology Talks: Tales from the Pacific Plate, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Shrine Circus performed by the Jordan World Circus, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $19.25. www.ticketmaster.com. 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Writing Workshops: On Writing: The Process, 2, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Bring a book to gain confidence reading to a non-judgmental furry friend. To reserve a spot, contact Julie at prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Thursday, Sept. 12

WORDS Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. “A Tale for the Time Being.”

Book talk with author John Fuller: Verde River Elegy, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1500.

Friday, Sept. 13

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Yavapai County Stand Down, 8 a.m. doors open and breakfast starts, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Frontier Village Shopping Center, 1841 E. Highway 69, Suite 114, Prescott. Stand Down is an event held nationwide, providing veterans with comprehensive services such as VA enrollment, legal assistance, medical screenings, benefit claims assistance, clothing, hygiene products, haircuts, showers and more. www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountyStand Down/. 928-583-7679 or sbiasetti@usvetsinc.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Code Blue: Redefining the Practice of Medicine,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Road 1 South, 6 p.m. pre-show meet and greet with band, Elks Performing Arts Center’s Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley Street, #115.

Art Days for Kids, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For ages 6-10. 928-777-1537.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

Succulents, 9:30 a.m., Watters Garden Center, 1815 W. Iron Springs Road. 928-445-4159 to sign up.

Yavapai Flute Circle Traditional Native American Flute Demonstration & Performance, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd. Learn about flute history, stories, traditions, and even get the opportunity to play if you so desire. No registration is required. 928-759-3040. http://www.pvlib.net.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

2019 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 7:30 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. opening ceremony, 9 a.m. walk begins, Prescott Courthouse Plaza. www.alz.org/walk. 928-237-2927 or 928-771-9257.

Yavapai County Stand Down, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frontier Village Shopping Center, 1841 E. Highway 69, Suite 114, Prescott. Stand Down is an event held nationwide, providing veterans with comprehensive services such as VA enrollment, legal assistance, medical screenings, benefit claims assistance, clothing, hygiene products, haircuts, showers and more. www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountyStand Down/. 928-583-7679 or sbiasetti@usvetsinc.org.

Prescott Area Imagination Library Launch, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Beach Party at the Ranch,” 5:30 p.m., Indian Creek Ranch, 1385 Loy Road, Cornville. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Sunday, Sept. 15

22 years of Filling Empty Bowls, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the courthouse plaza in Prescott. For a donation of $20 choose a bowl handcrafted by local artisans and sample two servings of soup prepared by local chefs, then keep the new bowl. Silent Auction featuring local artists. Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregations in the Prescott area. www.puuf.net or www.prescottuu.org.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: The U.S. Constitution: What It Says and How It Works, 2 to 3 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Presented by Thomas J. Davis, historian, lawyer and ASU professor of U.S. constitutional and legal history. www.prescottlibrary.info.

Skull Valley 54-Mile Loop Challenge, 7:30 a.m., Yavapai County Courthouse plaza, 117 W. Goodwin St. http://SVLChallenge.com.

Prescott POPS Symphony – “Pops, People, Places”, 3 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Gurley St. $25 for general admission, $5 for youth. www.ycpac.com.