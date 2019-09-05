OFFERS
Knights breeze past Badgers in season-opening meet
Prep Swim & Dive

Prescott’s Dane Bassett swims the butterfly in the medley relay as the Badgers host Arizona College Prep in a dual swim meet Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Prescott YMCA. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Prescott’s Dane Bassett swims the butterfly in the medley relay as the Badgers host Arizona College Prep in a dual swim meet Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Prescott YMCA. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 11:56 p.m.

PRESCOTT — By no means was it the most ideal result, but the Prescott swim team can still claim some positive takeaways from its 218-115 defeat to the mighty Arizona College Prep on Thursday at the Prescott YMCA.

“I think it actually went very well,” said Prescott head coach Bill Riviere. “We are a young team. We have a lot of freshmen and so this is their first meet. I’ve got some upperclassmen and this is also their first meet so they got to learn how to be at meets and compete. But I think they performed very well even if Arizona College Prep has a very good team.”

Arizona College Prep defeated Prescott on both the girls’ and boys’ side with 105-61 and 113-54 scores, respectively. However, as mentioned earlier, the Badgers did manage to post a few bright spots with senior Lily Deakin placing first in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley, senior Sean Henegar placing first in the boys 50-yard freestyle and sophomore Emma Jarnagin placing first in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle.

Despite the loss, Riviere said he sees the benefit of playing stronger teams in the earlier stages of the season in hopes of readying the team for what’s to come later.

“You want to swim against better teams because they make you better,” Riviere said. “Today, I saw a lot of great swims and some things that we need to work but I think those things come out when you swim against better teams.”

UP NEXT

A rivalry meet is on the horizon for the Badgers as they will square off against Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Prescott YMCA. The meet is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start time.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

