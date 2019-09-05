At a Glance: Hear a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute

Hear a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute

Mr. Skynyrd, the band committed to providing a true tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, is coming to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

A collection of experienced and dedicated musicians from Tucson, the group has more than 100 collective years of experience with each member coming from different working bands.

Tickets for the show are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

Enjoy the county fair

The 106th annual Yavapai County Fair continues through the weekend, highlighting the agriculture and celebrating the positive and the product of Yavapai County. The fair opens at 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8, with the carnival opening at 1 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and noon Sunday, Sept. 8.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, and free for children and students Friday; and $6 for adults and seniors $4 for students, and free for children 5 and younger Saturday and Sunday; with the Family Fun Night on Friday free and all of the concerts, activities and petting zoo included with admission. Carnival prices are $1 for one ticket and $35 for an all-day wristband.

For information about the Yavapai County Fair, visit www.yavapaifair.com.

Learn about wildflowers

The Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, is putting on its Wildflower Festival from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Guests will be led on guided wildflower walks with experienced naturalists and there will be information tables about plants, their ecosystem and more.

The event is free at the center, which is past Lynx Lake.