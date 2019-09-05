OFFERS
Flagstaff schools closed because of cybersecurity issue

A Google Maps screenshot of Flagstaff High School is shown. On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, Flagstaff Unified School District's schools were closed as officials worked to resolve a cybersecurity issue. District spokesman Zachary Fountain said officials discovered powerful malware involving a ransomware attack in the district's servers during routine operations Wednesday. (Google Maps screenshot)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 3:38 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Flagstaff Unified School District's schools were closed Thursday as district officials worked to resolve a cybersecurity issue.

District spokesman Zachary Fountain said officials discovered powerful malware involving a ransomware attack in the district's servers during routine operations Wednesday.

Ransomware typically denotes a demand for payment in exchange for access to locked computers.

Fountain said the district had to sever school sites' internet connections while working "to contain and mitigate the issue" and that it wasn't immediately known if any personal, identifiable information was compromised.

Officials said the district's childcare centers and preschools also were closed Thursday.

More than 9,600 students attend the 15 district's school sites.

