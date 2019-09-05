OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 06
Weather  67.0 weather icon
DNA hints the Loch Ness ‘monster’ might be giant eel

(Ad Meskens, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://bit.ly/2lGmk6b)

(Ad Meskens, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://bit.ly/2lGmk6b)

MALCOLM RITTER, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 11:55 p.m.

NEW YORK — A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland’s Loch Ness suggests the lake’s fabled monster might be a giant eel.

Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water. He cautioned that it’s not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones.

But he said at a news conference in Scotland on Thursday that the idea of a giant eel is at least plausible.

The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur (PLEE’-see-uh-sawr).

Loch Ness is the largest and second deepest body of fresh water in the British Isles.

