Friday Catchall: This is our city council, get involved

The Friday Catchall:

• WHAT TO DO? – A group of readers reached out to me this week asking how City of Prescott officials cannot see the mandate from the Primary Election. Believing this, they point to the landslide victory of Cathey Rusing, as well as the reactions and comments officials made after the results came in.

One reader asked: “How do we get rid of these people who will not change their mind and do not represent the voters of Prescott?”

This makes me think of several things. First, the turnout was just over 50% – meaning the rest of Prescott stayed home. How do we know what the non-voters think? How do we know what the voters themselves thought as they marked their ballots? (We cannot.)

Secondly, I wondered in this space repeatedly this year why only one challenger threw their hat in the ring – considering all the banter back and forth about the Dells, AED and Save the Dells. One unfortunate reply I received: People move here to retire, not get involved.

Finally, and sadly, too many people nowadays conclude if you’re not with me, you are against me. Think about it.

Folks, we should have 100% participation in elections. Why didn’t you vote? If you do not like local politics enough to run (put some skin in the game), at least follow it, attend the meetings and vote.

And to the person who wants an “against” box to check, when they oppose a candidate, that may work for judges but it is not the answer in politics. (Take any election – local, state or national; did we have 100% participation? Did you hold your nose when you voted? In 2016, 2012, 2008, even 2004, the winner is/was “our” president (not “your” president).

Well, it is our City Council too.

• DONATE? – The images of the devastation in the Bahamas have been heartbreaking. And, as always, the phone starts to ring.

As you start to donate to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, consider a few words from Attorney General Mark Brnovich:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of Hurricane Dorian. It’s important to help any way we can, but disasters also bring out scammers who try to prey on people’s kindness. One of the best ways to protect yourself is to do your homework before making a donation.”

One of the best ways is to find out more about a charity by visiting www.charitynavigator.org or www.give.org.

And please, never give cash or by wire transfer; don’t give unsolicited callers your personal info; and do not click on links in unsolicited emails or text messages.

When in doubt, call the AG’s complaints unit at 602-542-5763.

• GRAND DAY – National Grandparents Day falls each year on the first Sunday after Labor Day.

It’s not a holiday someone invented to sell cards or flowers. It was a grassroots effort by Marian Lucille Herndon McQuade, with help from her husband, Joseph, both from West Virginia. They were a busy couple! They had 15 children, 43 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

They have since passed away, but the day lives on. Do something grand for your grandparents on Sunday, even a friendly visit (with pie?) asking about their lives would be nice.

• GRAND SCAM – Here’s a reminder from the Better Business Bureau, in honor of National Grandparents Day. Apparently, “senior consumers have the lowest risk of being scammed,” according to the 2018 BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report.

While this does not mean seniors are not targeted by scammers, data shows susceptibility declines with age. The bad news is older scam victims lose more money to scammers. Beware.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): Welcome home, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, on the courthouse steps Charlie Company of the 1-158th Infantry “Bushmasters” Battalion who have been deployed in support of overseas-contingency operations from June 2018 to May 2019. Bring a chair and wear your patriotic apparel.

Let’s welcome our citizen-soldiers home!

