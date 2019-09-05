City of Prescott reveals route for ‘Welcome Back Heroes’ parade Sept. 7

On Saturday Sept. 7, Yavapai County and the City of Prescott will welcome home the men and women of Charlie Company 1/158th Infantry (Bushmasters) who have been deployed in the Middle East from June 13, 2018, to May 26, 2019.

Events will take place starting with tours of downtown and then a Welcome Home Ceremony on the courthouse steps starting at 11:30 a.m., according to a City of Prescott release.

Prior to the event, there will be a formal military procession with military escort. They will be escorting two busloads of troops from Charlie Company from the National Guard Armory in Prescott (off of Willow Creek Road) at 9:40 a.m., and proceeding to American Legion Post 6 in Prescott.

The route will be:

Heritage Park Road to Willow Creek Road

LEFT on Willow Creek Road

LEFT on Whipple Street (becomes Montezuma Street then Whiskey Row)

LEFT on Gurley Street

RIGHT on Pleasant Street

RIGHT on Goodwin Street. Disembarkation point

DESTINATION: VFW Post 6, 202 S. Pleasant St.

For additional information please contact: Melissa Fousek, City of Prescott at 928-777-1315.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.