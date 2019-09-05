City of Prescott reveals route for ‘Welcome Back Heroes’ parade Sept. 7
On Saturday Sept. 7, Yavapai County and the City of Prescott will welcome home the men and women of Charlie Company 1/158th Infantry (Bushmasters) who have been deployed in the Middle East from June 13, 2018, to May 26, 2019.
Events will take place starting with tours of downtown and then a Welcome Home Ceremony on the courthouse steps starting at 11:30 a.m., according to a City of Prescott release.
Prior to the event, there will be a formal military procession with military escort. They will be escorting two busloads of troops from Charlie Company from the National Guard Armory in Prescott (off of Willow Creek Road) at 9:40 a.m., and proceeding to American Legion Post 6 in Prescott.
The route will be:
Heritage Park Road to Willow Creek Road
LEFT on Willow Creek Road
LEFT on Whipple Street (becomes Montezuma Street then Whiskey Row)
LEFT on Gurley Street
RIGHT on Pleasant Street
RIGHT on Goodwin Street. Disembarkation point
DESTINATION: VFW Post 6, 202 S. Pleasant St.
For additional information please contact: Melissa Fousek, City of Prescott at 928-777-1315.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- Fraud investigation leads to large drug bust, including nearly 200 fentanyl-laced pills
- School custodian, maintenance man for children's home among 4 indicted for child sex crimes
- APS deals with triple-threat, storm-related power failures in Prescott area, county
- Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: