Fri, Sept. 06
Bears get better of St. Mary’s in home opener
Prep Volleyball

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 11:53 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Karrie Platt era is off to a hot start as Bradshaw Mountain volleyball defended home court for the first time this season by defeating St. Mary’s 3-1 on Thursday night.

Whenever a team is placed under new direction, questions are sure to arise as to how well and how quickly the players can adjust to a new style of coaching. However, the Bears have evidently responded very well to Platt’s teachings as they’ve opened the season 2-0.

Platt, who was hired this year after Natali Sobczak stepped down, led Bradshaw Mountain to a road sweep of Tempe in the season opener on Aug. 28. The Bears then followed that up by taking down St. Mary’s with set scores of 25-18, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-16.

It was the seniors that stole the show in Thursday’s game as OH Jordyn Moser picked up a double-double of 11 kills and 11 digs. OH Mailani Manuel pitched in big time with 22 kills and nine digs while MH McKyrie Herb racked up seven kills of her own. Sophomore setter Nicole Shaver got in on the action as well, recording 22 assists on the night.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw will take its two-game win streak on the road to face off against Estrella Foothills Tuesday, Sept. 10. The Wolves are also 2-0 on the season having defeated both Combs and Desert Edge.

Last year, the Bears opened the season on a seven-game tear until falling to Greenway in the Ceil Billings Invitational.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

