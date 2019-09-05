Arizona bans hunting contests for killing wildlife predators
PHOENIX — Arizona has banned organized contests where hunters try to kill the most coyotes or other wildlife predators for prizes such as cash or hunting equipment.
The Governor's Regulatory Review Council voted 6-0 Wednesday to approve a rule initiated by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.
The measure will take effect in 60 days.
The commission voted unanimously in June to ban contests that require registration and a fee and award prizes for killing the most coyotes or other fur-bearing animals or predators.
The Arizona ban doesn't apply to lawful hunting of predators or other fur-bearing animals.
Wildlife-killing contests have drawn the ire of activists in recent years.
New Mexico banned the contests in April and several other states reportedly are considering similar rules or legislation.
