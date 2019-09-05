‘Anything Goes’ at Prescott Center for the Arts

The first show of Prescott Center for the Arts’ 50th anniversary season — “Anything Goes” directed by Sandy Vernon — starts next week.

Vernon said she did the show as a dinner theatre production years ago and had a wonderful time. It’s funny and she loves the 1930s.

“The music is Cole Porter, all your favorite Cole Porter tunes … most of my favorites are in it,” Vernon said. “We’ll have a live band for this too.”

The show is a whole lot of fun for the whole family and she hopes Prescott really enjoys it, she said. It’s a fast-moving classical musical with mistaken identities, love affairs gone wrong and the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers type of romantic tap numbers, Vernon said.

Further, there’s a wonderful mixed cast of all ages and girls who tap dance like crazy, Vernon said.

Rather than some of the productions she’s seen that are staged with a gesture for every word, she wants them to make it look like they’re making it up as they go.

“In the days of Cole Porter and Noël Coward, over in England, and all the jet set, that’s how they spoke. They were extremely well-educated, witty people and they loved words. I love words,” Vernon said.

“So when they string together this whole long list of ‘you’re this and you’re that, you’re this and you’re that,’ it rhymes and they look like they’re making it up. I love that.”

Showing on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 12-14, Wednesday through Thursday, Sept. 18-21, and Wednesday through Thursday, Sept. 25-28; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Sunday, Sept. 22, and Sunday, Sept. 29, tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for youth and $23 for seniors on select dates. Tickets are available online at www.pca-az.net or at the door.

As an entertaining show in the old style, it’s one of those times when everyone who comes in can leave the messed-up world outside for a while, Vernon said.

“These people have problems and everybody has a happy ending,” she said. “The only deep message is try to find the right person to love.”

Prescott Center for the Arts is located at 208 N. Marina St. For more information, visit www.pca-az.net.