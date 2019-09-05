Adopt a kitten at 'Kitten Kornucopia", Sept. 7

United Animal Friends (UAF) is hosting a special kitten adoption event at Petco, 1931 E. AZ-69 in Prescott from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Come meet over 20 kittens and play with potential adopters. The kittens are socialized and have been living with families in foster homes. Some adult cats will also be at the event.

UAF will also be selling chances to win a raffle basket filled with cat supplies, toys, and treats valued at over $100. Raffle tickets are $2 each, $5 for 3 and $10 for 7.

For more information call 778-2924 or visit UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.