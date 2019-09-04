Wildfire in Dewey hills destroys abandoned mobile home

Multiple fire agencies helped extinguish a wildland fire near Chestnut Hill Ave in the upper Blue Hills area of Dewey midday Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The fire was started accidentally by someone cutting metal shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA). Sparks from the cutting caused light grasses in the area to catch fire, the agency reported.



Crews gained control of the blaze by about 11:45 a.m. and continued extinguishing hotspots until about 1:30 p.m., CAFMA Battalion Chief Todd Abel said.

About 1.65 acres of grassland was burned and an abandoned mobile home was destroyed by the flames.

Agencies that assisted with the fire were the Prescott Fire Department, the Prescott National Forest, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Life Line Ambulance and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.



Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.