School district to spend $65K reconfiguring high school front entrance

With student and staff safety in mind, the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board voted Tuesday night to spend $65,000 from its building sale fund to reconfigure Prescott High’s front entrance.

The money will also allow for chain-link and wrought iron fencing around various areas to eliminate multiple entry points on the campus and ensure properly monitored entrance and exists for students.

District Superintendent Joe Howard and High School Principal Mark Goligoski both explained that they have worked closely with national and local law enforcement and security professionals to determine how best to secure the property without making it an uninviting place for students, staff and guests.

The focus is on directing all visitors on the premises to a single-point entry at the front door where they will then be required to produce identification and be given badges — ids are collected until the badges are returned. To accommodate this goal, the brick wall inside the main front doors will become a reception window where guests will check in and be given a badge, and then a receptionist will be able to buzz open the second set of doors into the building.

This renovation should help with the flow of traffic into and out of the schools, and enable district administrators and security staff to better monitor who is in the building at any given time, Goligoski said. The changes will enable students to still access their classes, that in some cases require leaving the main building for art classes in the Ruth Street Theater building, or to access the band room, the athletic facilities or the JROTC facilities at the rear of the campus, he said.

Student board representative Madison Jackson asked whether the changes will eliminate the use of the front lawn as a gathering place, or lunch space, for students during school hours. Goligoski admitted these changes, and general security, will require students to access interior courtyard spaces rather than the lawn.

A timeline has yet to be established for when renovations will begin, Goligoski said.

In other business, French teacher and Fulbright scholar Cathleen Cherry offered a short presentation on her three-week summer sojourn to Peru that she suggested was an enlightening opportunity to work with students in a Third World country as well as interact with international educational colleagues. She spent one week in an all- girls’ school that proved a desire to learn, and devoted staff, can supersede next-to-no resources.

Classrooms in many Peru village towns they visited are bare bones; the little technology she encountered was dated and donated.

“The energy level was just intense,” Cherry shared. “And the kids were just amazing.”

Selected as one of 76 American teachers to participate in the Fulbright Global Classroom Project, Cherry initiated a postcard project between Prescott students and those they visited in Peru. That exchange was a hit, with many of the Peruvian students penning postcards back to Prescott, she said.

From her vantage point, Peru was a country with a friendly, inviting culture. Everywhere her group traveled, she said, they were treated with “such kindness.”

And the food was “unbelievable,” Cherry declared.

Cherry, a 25-year-educator, too, was able to experience an unexpected global connection.

On the final leg of their journey in Lima, Cherry was introduced to a doctoral candidate attending a Lima university. He spotted her Arizona flag. He told her he lived for a time in a small town in Arizona – he was a foreign exchange student at Prescott High School.

In reflection, Cherry said her yearlong global classroom project was an “incredible experience” she knows will impact her teaching as she infuses lessons with a more global approach. She, too, produced a teaching guide to be shared with her district colleagues.

“I have a renewed appreciation for all we have,” Cherry concluded.