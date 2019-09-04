OFFERS
Revitalizing Whiskey Row Alley: Lights, artwork, cleanup in line for Prescott’s most prominent backstreet

Key to the plans for revitalization of the Whiskey Row alley is a mural that would depict various aspects of Prescott’s culture. (Artist rendering, City of Prescott/Courtesy)

Key to the plans for revitalization of the Whiskey Row alley is a mural that would depict various aspects of Prescott's culture. (Artist rendering, City of Prescott/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 9:45 p.m.

photo

An entry sign is planned for the south entry into the Whiskey Row alley as a part of the pending revitalization project. (Artist rendering, City of Prescott/Courtesy)

With all due respect to its somewhat shady past, the Whiskey Row alley is in line for some illumination.

During an event at the Grand Highland Hotel ballroom Wednesday, Sept. 4, the City of Prescott unveiled plans for a series of improvements that are intended to lighten, brighten and clean up the alley that has long been seen as “always the back door” for Prescott’s famed Whiskey Row.

In the Row’s early days of saloons, gambling halls and brothels, the alley was “a place to make a quick escape, possibly hide, and who knows what else?” according to a city explanation of the pending revitalization project.

Today, the alley is often seen as a dark backstreet that is crowded with trash compactors, recycling containers and tallow barrels.

PART OF DOWNTOWN ‘FLIP’

Making the Whiskey Row alley a more user-friendly space was among the recommendations that the city received from downtown-revitalization consultant Ron Drake during a “Flip this Town” evaluation earlier this year.

Over the past five months or so, planning has been underway to revamp the alley into a space in which pedestrians will feel safer, and small-scale events might take place.

Among the pending changes are: power poles with street lights; strings of lights strung high above the alleyway; a mural depicting Prescott’s rich culture; and a brightly lit entrance sign.

MERCHANT FEEDBACK

photo

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, explains the lighting that is planned for the Whiskey Row alley during a Wednesday afternoon unveiling of the artist’s renderings. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

About 50 downtown merchants and city officials turned out for Wednesday’s informational meeting, which included an explanation of the pending improvements by Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager.

Along with making the alley safer and more attractive, Goodman said the improvements also could lead to special events in the alley.

While the improvements themselves elicited mostly supportive comments from the merchants, some debate arose over how the special events would be managed.

Specifically, merchants had questions about whether the alley would be closed to vehicular traffic during the special events and how deliveries would be handled.

Merchants’ views varied from those who suggested that the alley should be completely closed to vehicular traffic during weekend special events, to those who maintained that such closures would dramatically interfere with their own businesses.

Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said any future special events would have to go through the city’s special-event review process, and the merchants would have a chance to offer feedback on a case-by-case basis.

That raised concerns from some merchants, who said the details should be worked out before the city spends money on the improvements.

Ultimately, Sheri Shaw, chair of the Prescott Downtown Partnership Board, pointed out that the event planning is a separate topic that would be discussed more in the future. She asked how many of the merchants favored the alley improvements “if we just take the events off the table.” Most of the people in attendance raised their hands in support.

IMPROVEMENT DETAILS

A key element of the alley revitalization is a mural, planned for the eastern wall of 209 W. Gurley Street.

The wall is at the north entrance to the Whiskey Row alley, across from the back of the Hotel St. Michael, according to the city website.

Local artist Julie Hutchins has been selected to paint the mural, Goodman said, adding that it would be painted on an aluminum canvas, which would then be attached to the historic brick wall.

The mural will consist of the word “Prescott,” with each letter designated for a different topic, including: plaza, rodeo, entertainment, seasons, community, outdoors, trails and true west.

No city money will be used for the mural, Goodman said, noting that a fundraiser is underway to cover the estimated $7,000 cost.

Already, $2,000 has been raised, and information is available on how to contribute to the effort on the city’s website at: http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/programs-2/whiskey-row-alley-revitalization/.

Better lighting for the alley is another of the major changes, and Prescott

photo

Night life concept

Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said the light poles and street lights should be installed sometime this fall.

While the exact cost estimate is yet to be determined, Dotseth said the power poles, streetlights, string lights, and related electrical outlets are expected to cost less than $25,000.

The Public Works Department will also be consolidating the alley’s three recycling containers into one compactor — a move that Dotseth said would streamline the city’s recycling pickup and would free up space in the alley. A compactor is already on hand and is being refurbished, and installation should occur this month.

The alley already has two compactors for trash, and Dotseth said that would remain the same under the improvements.

To help reduce the amount of grease in the alley, Dotseth said city employees would be working with businesses to encourage better practices in getting their fryer grease to the tallow barrels in the alley.

As a part of the project, the city plans to use a vacuum track and de-greaser to clean up the alley.

The city hopes to have some of the improvements complete for a public launch on Oct. 19, to coincide with the new downtown event, “Everybody’s Hometown Festival.”

