Rehabilitation efforts begin for Sheridan Fire area

With less fire activity expected to continue due to scattered thunder showers and higher humidity, fire crews are shifting their focus to rehabilitation efforts in areas impacted by the Sheridan Fire as forest officials look at reducing the current closure area, according to a Prescott National Forest (PNF) news release Wednesday morning.

As part of the rehabilitation, fire lines created to control the spread of the fire are now being returned to their natural state, according to the release. Additionally, brush, limbs and other organic material that were removed in order to hamper fire spread are being mechanically chipped and dispersed back to the forest floor.

Some interior hot spots are still being worked by fire crews.

Forest officials are re-evaluating the current Sheridan Fire area closure order with a reduction expected sometime this week, according to the release. The current closure area map and detailed description are available on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6522) and on the PNF website (www.fs.usda.gov/prescott).

BASIC FIRE INFO

Location: 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District

Size: 17,066 acres

Percent contained: 49%

Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Pinyon-juniper, grass and brush

Resources: Approximately 81 personnel including two engines, two crews and one helicopter