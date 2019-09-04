Obituary Notice: William Paul Egnatoff
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 9:38 p.m.
William Paul Egnatoff, of Dewey, Arizona, born January 25th, 1943 in Los Angeles, California, passed away on August 30th, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Services will be held at The Prescott National Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
