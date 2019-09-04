OFFERS
Moose on the loose at North Dakota football practice field

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 9:04 a.m.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A female moose looked like she was trying out for running back as she loped across a football practice field at the University of North Dakota.

University spokesman David Dodds says the moose wandered into Grand Forks overnight and found its way onto old Memorial Stadium on campus Tuesday morning.

Dodds says all the gates have been shut, and the animal is being confined to the practice field until the moose can be safely released.

UND Police tweeted video of the moose running on the practice field and asked everyone to stay away “so that the moose doesn’t become stressed or panicked.”

In the meantime, North Dakota football players are practicing next door for Saturday’s game against rival North Dakota State in Fargo.

