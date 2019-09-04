OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 04
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lost son on the Prescott Circle Trail South of Iron Springs Road
Hiking Arizona

mugshot photo
By Ted Johnson, Courier Columnist
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 5:30 p.m.

The Sheriff Deputy tried to comfort me, informing me he was trained in search and rescue with the Forest Service. Little comfort, though.

He didn’t know I had trained the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department to serve on the DARES posse (Desert Alpine Reserve Emergency Services). I had taken courses at Phoenix College in Emergency Medical Technology, Crisis Management and Search & Rescue. I had some training and experience with CAMRA too, (Central Arizona Mountain Rescue Association). While in Scottsdale, I was on the City’s Safety Committee, requiring I be certified in Emergency Response through FEMA. In Prescott Valley, I had similar training. Not to mention experience teaching and leading groups on hikes for the YMCA, community colleges, municipal parks and recreation departments and the Boy Scouts for participants age 9 to 79 for the past 45 years. That was longer than the deputy had been alive but, so what.

If anything, such experience and training only rubs salt in the wound when that which is not supposed to happen, happens to you. When it does, then what? When the absurd happens, understand that absurdity may be the most effective teacher, being served with a healthy dose of humble pie.

All this was going through my mind, when the deputy suggested I sit tight and let them look for my 14 year old son. The deputy then asked, “Might your son be hiding off the trail to push your buttons?” My son’s integrity is rock solid. He didn’t like doing this kind of thing. But I didn’t think he would do that, though the thought had crossed my mind earlier as I went up and down the trail looking for him.

My son had many years of hiking and biking experience. He had also been trained in survival with the Arizona Game and Fish Department along with a gun safety course. He has hiked across the Southwest with me from the Chiricahua Mountains to Mt. Charleston NV and from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon to Mt. Wheeler and the Gila Wilderness in New Mexico.

But none of that explained what happened to him. If anything, it suggested this kind of disappearance would not happen. Where was he?

The deputy suggested I call his mom since the number I had for his cell phone wasn’t correct. Perhaps they could track him through his phone. The attempt failed. His mom wanted to know how I could let this happen. That’s when I lost it. She told me I had to get it together but I was bawling by this time. I told her I would get it together shortly and that she should not come up from Phoenix.

Retracing Our Steps

Coming from the bowling alley in Prescott Valley, we had time for a doing another section of the Prescott Circle Trail as we pieced it together one portion at a time. I showed my son the route on the map and what the profile looked like.

I explained, “We start down a slight grade to a junction. We take a right past the old chimney to Thumb Butte and return.” Simple, right? Wrong. Lacking enthusiasm, Caleb fell immediately behind.

I rounded a curve and entered a road cut where I thought I should wait for Caleb to catch up. He never did.

To be continued.

Ted Johnson is a columnist for The Daily Courier. Reach him by email at sportsdesk@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Summertime brings great hikes for kids
<b><center>Letters to the Editor</b></center>
Johnson: Oak Creek Canyon’s West Fork Trail, part 2
‘Daddy, there’s a car down there’ - Chance sighting by child leads to Mingus rescue
Column: Likeable hikes, starting with Cedar Breaks and Buckskin Gulch

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries