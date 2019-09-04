Letter: Inflammatory message

Editor:

Not too long ago I was at the Prescott MVD office having some title work done. As I waited my turn, I did my usual people watching. One older man stood out. He had on his blue “Trump 2020” t-shirt. That didn’t surprise me.

What did surprise me was the slogan under 2020. Instead of the MAGA message we have grown accustomed to seeing, there was a new slogan: “Make Liberals Gay Again.” I have been listening to Trump supporters preaching about how Progressives need to back off from their criticism of Trump. “Give him a chance.” And then I saw this person with an inflammatory message akin to poking a stick in the eye of many who read the slogan. Come on folks.

If the country would be better off if the rhetoric de-escalated, then let that de-escalation begin in our own backyard. Otherwise nobody will be willing to back off.

Art Atonna

Prescott