Learn the history of Prescott, walking tours in September
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 5:36 p.m.
Come learn about the historic past of Prescott. Walking tours are at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. at 10 a.m. most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October.
Tours are free, but donations are greatly appreciated. Make sure you arrive early, tours are approximately 90 minutes and will leave promptly at 10 a.m.
Please call 928-445-2000 to confirm tour dates and times. For more information visit www.prescott.org.
