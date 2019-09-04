Learn and share the art of quilting, Sept. 6

The Prescott Valley Public Library Quilters ongoing program is being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Cir., Crystal Room from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.

This group of quilters meet twice a month to enjoy each other's company, work on projects (hand or machine) and share techniques with each other. The group frequently has snacks and refreshments as well as a show and tell.

This is a free program. For more information, contact Genie Hold at libraryquilters@gmail.com.

