Lapsit Storytime for babies at Prescott Public Library, Sept. 6
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 5:36 p.m.
Bring your baby for storytime at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.
This is a free event. Storytime will last about 20 minutes, but you are invited to linger and play.
For more information contact Youth Services at 928-777-1537 or at youth.services@prescott-az.gov.
