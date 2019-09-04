OFFERS
Wed, Sept. 04
Gavin Tinsley scores brace to keep Roughriders unbeaten
Junior College Soccer

Yavapai College soccer player Kevyn Lo heads the ball forward Aug. 22, 2019, in Prescott Valley. The Roughriders beat the College of Southern Nevada 5-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Henderson, Nevada. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Yavapai College soccer player Kevyn Lo heads the ball forward Aug. 22, 2019, in Prescott Valley. The Roughriders beat the College of Southern Nevada 5-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Henderson, Nevada. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 9:54 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, September 4, 2019 11:10 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. — Gavin Tinsley scored two of the Yavapai College men’s soccer team’s four goals in the first half in a 5-1 rout over No. 8-ranked College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday night.

Tinsley scored in the 15th minute off an assist from Brandon Fischer, then made it 3-0 off an assist from Jonathan Mayen in the 37th minute for the No. 10-ranked Roughriders (5-0-0, 0-0-0 ACCAC), which have outscored their opponents 25-3 this season.

Other goal scorers for Yavapai include Tucker Fenton (28th minute), Pedro Mondragon (32nd minute) and Kristian Quiros, who scored in the 55th minute off an assist from Loic Baures to make it 5-0 Roughriders.

Southern Nevada’s Jesus Gonzalez scored the Coyotes’ only goal of the night off a penalty kick in the 68th minute.

Yavapai is 2-0-0 all-time against Southern Nevada.

UP NEXT

The Roughriders return home to Prescott to host Paradise Valley Community College on Saturday, Sept. 7. The match is scheduled to be played at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Southern Nevada (4-1-0, 0-0-0 SWAC) are set to host Western Wyoming C.C. at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

