OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 04
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Fan of fasting

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 8:08 p.m.

Dear Annie: I cannot tell you how elated I was to read the letter from “Eating and Satisfied.” I, too, found success with intermittent fasting — even to the extent of losing more than 100 pounds.

The experts have found that going without food for 16 to 18 hours straight will facilitate faster weight loss by using up your glycogen stores. Unless you are an athlete, which most of us are not, one of the worst things you can do for your weight is to eat every few hours.

I found success with the two most common forms of fasting: the 18-hour fast and the 24-hour fast. One month I will do the 18-hour fast, where I will finish eating for the day by 6 p.m. and not eat again until noon the following day. I can then eat as much as I reasonably want (the key is “reasonably”) between noon and 6 p.m. The cycle starts again after supper and continues on a daily basis.

The following month I switch to a 24-hour cycle, where I will eat whichever meal I choose, generally lunch, and then not eat again until I reach that meal hour 24 hours later — but only twice a week. My fasting during that cycle amounts to only eight to 10 days for the whole month total.

Intermittent fasting has become the silver bullet that has killed my lifelong struggle with weight loss. The residual positives are that my cholesterol and blood pressure have gone down, my HDL’s have shot up, and my LDL’s have dropped dramatically, along with increased muscle tone and energy. I’m 64 years old, and I now look like I’m 40, and love the admiring looks from both men and women.

Intermittent fasting has changed my life, and if I could stand on the street corner and shout from a pedestal, I would do it. Going without food for 18 or 24 hours is not as hard as you may think. I tried every diet plan available, including all those you see advertised on television that will cost you beaucoup bucks, and something free that was inside of me the whole time was the key to success. Thanks, Annie, for letting me share. — Skinny and Happy

Dear Skinny and Happy: Yours is such a cool story. Thank you for sharing it.

Dear Annie: This is in response to “Brushless.” It has been my experience that no amount of educating about disease, long-term damage, pictures or cost of repairs will motivate someone to brush their teeth — until they are ready.

My teenage stepsons had just “listened” to another of their father’s lectures on the subject. When it was finished, I asked, “Do you know what that is on your teeth?” I received a grudging, “What?” I answered, “Germ poop.” They both went immediately to brush their teeth (after almost gagging!), and they continued to do so on a fairly regular basis. — A Beginning

Dear A Beginning: Congrats on getting your stepsons to brush their teeth. They will truly thank you when they are older. I hope your letter helps other parents who are desperate.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Puppy love helps tired parents
Dear Annie: Intermittent fasting a great way to lose weight
Dear Annie: Molar Mayhem with teenagers
Dear Annie: A fond weakness
Dear Annie: Letting hygiene go when anxious

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries