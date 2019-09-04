OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 04
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coyotes sign forward Keller to 8-year contract extension
NHL

In this Oct. 27, 2018, photo, Arizona Coyotes’ Clayton Keller (9) skates with the puck ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning’s Anton Stralman during a game, in Glendale, Ariz. The Arizona Coyotes have locked up forward Clayton Keller through the 2027-28 season, signing him to an eight-year contract extension. (Ralph Freso/AP, File)

In this Oct. 27, 2018, photo, Arizona Coyotes’ Clayton Keller (9) skates with the puck ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning’s Anton Stralman during a game, in Glendale, Ariz. The Arizona Coyotes have locked up forward Clayton Keller through the 2027-28 season, signing him to an eight-year contract extension. (Ralph Freso/AP, File)

JOHN MARSHALL, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 5:52 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clayton Keller has lived up to lofty expectations, becoming one of Arizona’s best players by his second full NHL season.

The Coyotes rewarded the skilled forward with an eight-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $7.15 million.

Slated to become a restricted free agent next year, Keller will now remain in the desert through the 2027-28 season.

“Clayton is elite in every sense of the word,” Coyotes general manager John Chayka said in a statement. “He is not only an All-Star and one of the premiere offensive playmakers in the league, but he is equally special as a person with his drive and determination to be great. We are thankful to Clayton for believing in our future and look forward to him playing a vital role on this team for many years to come.”

Keller was tabbed as a star in the making after the Coyotes selected him with the seventh overall pick of the 2016 NHL draft.

Keller didn’t disappoint, setting a franchise rookie record with a 10-game points streak and becoming a finalist for the Calder Trophy after scoring 23 goals with 42 assists in 2017-18.

A native of Chesterfield, Missouri, the 21-year-old Keller became the youngest player in franchise history to play in the All-Star game last season. He led the Coyotes with 14 goals and 33 assists in 82 games.

Keller also joined Dale Hawerchuk and Teemu Selanne as the only players in franchise history to have four separate points streaks of at least six games within the first 100 games of his career. He has 37 goals and 77 assists in 167 career games.

“This is a truly special day for my family and I,” Keller said. “I love everything about being a Coyote. My teammates are great. We have a great coaching staff. Everything about this organization is on the right track and I know we have an opportunity to do some special things here for a long time. Arizona is where I want to be and I’m proud to commit to the Coyotes long term.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Preview: Coyotes looking to build off strong finish in 2017-18
Coyotes beat Lightning as Stamkos sits with injury
Arizona Coyotes looking to build upon strong second half
NHL: Coyotes: Farewell captain
Coyotes say they won’t trade Doan

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries