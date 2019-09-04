Cougars place first, Bears second at Wickenburg meet
Prep Cross-Country
WICKENBURG — Even in some scorching 105-degree conditions, Chino Valley and Bradshaw Mountain cross-country still found ways to get results in the first meet of their 2019 campaigns at Wickenburg Country Club on Wednesday.
On the boys’ side, Chino Valley’s Phoenix Swiacki ladi claim to first place with a 19:30 time on the 3.2-mile course while Bradshaw Mountain’s Daniel Hale placed second, clocking in at 19:53. Jake Davis (19:57) and Austin Crowder (20:23) also performed well for the Cougars while Bears received solid contributions from Josiah Roese (20:23), Santino Leto (23:03), Lauton Pitterle and Nate Tannehill.
For the girls, Leslie Estrada (25:30), Claudia Gomez (28:16) and Nayeli Saldana helped Chino Valley edge out Bradshaw Mountain, third-place Camp Verde and fourth-place Wickenburg. Most of Bradshaw Mountain’s girl runners did not race in this meet because 20-year head coach Mike Simon said the team is a tad too young and inexperienced to run in such extreme conditions.
UP NEXT
Both the Cougars and Bears will race again on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to compete in the Prescott-hosted Ray Wherley Invitational at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Rusing, Orr win Prescott council seats
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Couple wanted for murder escape during transport to Arizona
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- Bicyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle Aug. 20
- K-9 stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: