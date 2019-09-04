OFFERS
Cougars place first, Bears second at Wickenburg meet
Prep Cross-Country

Chino Valley cross-country takes a team photo after taking first place in the Wrangler Meet on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Wickenburg Country Club. (Marty Campitelli, Chino Valley Athletics/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 11:08 p.m.

WICKENBURG — Even in some scorching 105-degree conditions, Chino Valley and Bradshaw Mountain cross-country still found ways to get results in the first meet of their 2019 campaigns at Wickenburg Country Club on Wednesday.

On the boys’ side, Chino Valley’s Phoenix Swiacki ladi claim to first place with a 19:30 time on the 3.2-mile course while Bradshaw Mountain’s Daniel Hale placed second, clocking in at 19:53. Jake Davis (19:57) and Austin Crowder (20:23) also performed well for the Cougars while Bears received solid contributions from Josiah Roese (20:23), Santino Leto (23:03), Lauton Pitterle and Nate Tannehill.

For the girls, Leslie Estrada (25:30), Claudia Gomez (28:16) and Nayeli Saldana helped Chino Valley edge out Bradshaw Mountain, third-place Camp Verde and fourth-place Wickenburg. Most of Bradshaw Mountain’s girl runners did not race in this meet because 20-year head coach Mike Simon said the team is a tad too young and inexperienced to run in such extreme conditions.

UP NEXT

Both the Cougars and Bears will race again on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to compete in the Prescott-hosted Ray Wherley Invitational at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

