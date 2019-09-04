Tour 50-foot MEGA Body at Health Expo, Sept. 6-7

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) invites you to the Celebrate Life! Health Expo at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7.

Experience over 100 health, wellness and fun activities such as the world's only inflatable, larger than life exhibits of the human body.

Look for more information – including videos of MEGA Body and MEGA Heart – at YRMCHealthConnect.org/Celebrate-Life-Health-Expo.

Keep up on the giveaways, activities and opportunities to join drawings for prizes planned by Expo exhibitors on their Facebook event page.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, YRMC to host ‘Celebrate Life Health Expo’ Sept. 6-7 in Prescott Valley.

