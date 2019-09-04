OFFERS
$3M in new county vehicles part of 5-year rotation plan
Cars, trucks, vans, excavator, forklift, trailers add up

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved $3.1 million in vehicle purchases Sept. 4, 2019. (Sue Tone/Courier)

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved $3.1 million in vehicle purchases Sept. 4, 2019. (Sue Tone/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 4, 2019 9:44 p.m.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Craig Brown wanted to know more about the $3.1 million in vehicle purchases that he and fellow board supervisors would ultimately approve at the Sept. 4 board of supervisors meeting.

Brown asked that the item be pulled from the consent agenda, and confirmed with Fleet Management Director David Gartner that the large expense was part of the five-year rotation plan for county vehicles.

The County Fleet Department operates on the rotation plan for a couple of reasons, Gartner stated following the meeting. “The idea is to not have any cars — standard transportation vehicles, not jail buses or heavy equipment, but cars and trucks — older than five years old. Up to that

point, we operate with just light maintenance.” After five years, the vehicles start needing heavy, more-expensive repairs, he explained.

In addition, the county likes to auction off its older vehicles before they hit 100,000 miles in order to get the best prices.

“Some people question this,” Gartner said. “I have 300,000 miles on one of my personal vehicles, but it’s not being run 10 hours a day.” The new vehicles and pieces of equipment include 15 Chevrolet Malibu mid-size sedans, 10 economy Chevrolet Equinox SUVs, 10 patrol Chevrolet Tahoes, 13 4x4 Tahoes, 10 different-sized passenger vans, 10 double cab 4x4 trucks, a mini-excavator and trailer, a forklift and triple axle trailer, one SWAT vehicle (approved in February), several other 4x4 vehicles and a full-size K-9 Tahoe.

Equipment upfitting, graphics and miscellaneous adds more to the budget, but will not exceed $134,666. Contracts for two trucks won’t open until November, Gartner said, but are included in the total.

All new vehicles are similar to what the county is replacing, he said. “To upgrade for a higher class vehicle, it has to be specifically approved by the board at budget time to see if the upgrade is justified or not.”

The supervisors also approved a related agenda item accepting auction proceeds for older vehicles in FY2018/2019 that totaled $346,320. Supervisor Tom Thurman asked why this amount was less than the year prior, which brought in about $368,000.

“Last year we had more gems,” Gartner said, referring to the service trucks that came up for replacement. People seem to want those vehicles, especially trucks with ladder racks, he added. “This year we had more of the older stuff.”

The supervisors approved the purchase of replacement vehicles in the amount of $2,969,605, which comes from the General Fund. They approved an additional $28,887 for a new Flood Control vehicle through the Flood Control department’s budget.

The Arizona Counter Drug Procurement 1122 Program allows the county to purchase vehicles used for emergency response, counter drug measures and other support for those activities, from the Federal General Services Administration (GSA) and 1122 Program contracts. This provides for competition, quality, services and lower prices, the board packet material stated. Federal contract prices are lower than the State of Arizona contract prices, which saves the county thousands of dollars. 

Yavapai County also works with Caterpillar, through an agreement with the City of Tucson operating as Principal Procurement Agency, to obtain heavy equipment at discounts ranging from 10% to 34%. The county contracts with Arizona Emergency Products for purchase and installation of vehicle equipment and lighting, and Stonehenge Designs creates and installs vehicle graphics.

