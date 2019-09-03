Work on crafts at Crafternoon, Sept. 5
Come and work on your own crafts, learn a new craft or help out with weekly craft projects at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., YA Art Room from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Learn to sew, paint, use the button making machine or printing press. This is a great time to learn a new skill or just hang out with other crafty people.
During this week's project, teens will focus on fabricating costumes and accessories for the upcoming epic role play adventure game “Honor Amongst Thieves."
This is a free program. No registration required.
For more information visit pvlib.net.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Rusing, Orr win Prescott council seats
- Bicyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle Aug. 20
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Couple wanted for murder escape during transport to Arizona
- Prescott Primary Election results: Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- K-9 stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: