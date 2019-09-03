Work on crafts at Crafternoon, Sept. 5

Come and work on your own crafts, learn a new craft or help out with weekly craft projects at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., YA Art Room from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Learn to sew, paint, use the button making machine or printing press. This is a great time to learn a new skill or just hang out with other crafty people.

During this week's project, teens will focus on fabricating costumes and accessories for the upcoming epic role play adventure game “Honor Amongst Thieves."

This is a free program. No registration required.

For more information visit pvlib.net.

