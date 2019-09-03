OFFERS
Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019

There were more than 85 days of lowered flags in Arizona in 2018, nearly one-fourth of the year. (Courier stock photo)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 3, 2019 12:05 a.m.

On their Facebook page Sunday, the Goodyear Fire Department reported that retired engineer Austin Peck died Saturday from complications associated with occupational cancer. (Goodyear Fire Department)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, to honor Goodyear Firefighter Austin Peck, who passed away on Aug. 31, 2019. Flags will also be lowered on the day of interment.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Goodyear firefighter Austin Peck,” said Ducey. “Firefighter Peck served his community honorably and Arizona will remember his selfless service. In honor of Firefighter Peck, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff (Tuesday).”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Information provided by the state Department of Administration.

