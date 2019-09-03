Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, to honor Goodyear Firefighter Austin Peck, who passed away on Aug. 31, 2019. Flags will also be lowered on the day of interment.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Goodyear firefighter Austin Peck,” said Ducey. “Firefighter Peck served his community honorably and Arizona will remember his selfless service. In honor of Firefighter Peck, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff (Tuesday).”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Information provided by the state Department of Administration.