‘Unofficial final’ numbers are in for Prescott primary

All of the ballots have now been counted in the City of Prescott’s Aug. 27 primary, and the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office has deemed the results as “unofficial final.”

As of Saturday morning, Aug. 31, the county reported that 15,960 of Prescott’s 30,469 registered voters cast ballots in the primary – for a 52.38% response.

Based on those numbers, City Attorney Matthew Podracky reported Tuesday, Sept. 3, that 7,890 votes were needed for a majority in the City Council race to fill three seats.

On primary night, the city had determined that top vote-getters Cathey Rusing and Billie Orr had received the votes needed for a majority, and had been elected outright in the primary. Unofficial final numbers show that Rusing received 11,679 votes and Orr received 8,443.

The third and fourth vote-getters, Steve Sischka and Jim Lamerson, did not receive a majority vote and will be heading to a runoff in the Nov. 5 general election to decide the third open council seat. Unofficial final results showed Sischka with 7,716 votes and Lamerson with 5,661 votes.

In the mayor’s race, Podracky said, 5,048 votes were needed for a majority. Incumbent Mayor Greg Mengarelli, who ran unopposed, exceeded that number with 10,094 votes.

The unofficial final results were released after the Recorder’s Office allowed three days to give voters an opportunity to fix issues that had come up with questioned ballots.

Saturday’s ballot total was just two votes higher than the total the county had released late Wednesday, Aug. 28, the day after the primary.

The primary numbers do not become officially final until the Prescott City Council canvasses the votes. City officials said that official action will be on the City Council’s agenda for the Tuesday, Sept. 10 voting meeting.

The newly elected council members are scheduled to be sworn into office on Tuesday, Nov. 19.