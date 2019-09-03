Quad-City Events: Sept. 5-7

Thursday, Sept. 5

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings Finale, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Centre. prescottconcertseries.com.

Adopting an Empowered Diet, 10 to 11:30 a.m., First Things First, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Childcare provided for first part of class with registration at FESSYavapai@arizonaschildren.org or 928-443-1991 ext. 2040.

Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction, 12:45 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. 928-445-1673.

Alzheimer’s presentation-Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd, Crystal Room.

Fire History and Historical Stand Reconstruction of the Mogollon Highland’s Ponderosa Pine, 7 to 9 p.m., Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St. www.naturalhistoryinstitute.org.

Friday, Sept. 6

A Prescott Community Town Hall will be held at the Jack R. Hunt Student Union Hangar of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Check-in will be from 8:30-9 a.m., and the “Strong Families, Thriving Children” program will be held until 12 p.m. $15 registration includes breakfast. Complimentary to students. For more information, call the Arizona Town Hall office at 602-252-9600.



Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Prescott Valley Public Library – Ongoing Program - Drop-In Tech Help, 9 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 2nd floor PC lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Need help with your computer, tablet, phone or other technology? Drop-In Tech Help is intended to help with learning new skills, not repairing equipment. 928-759-3040. www.pvlib.net.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St., through Oct. 26. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Wildflower festival, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S Walker Road, Prescott. Guests will be led on guided wildflower walks with experienced naturalists. There will also be information tables about the plants, their ecosystem and more. www.highlandscenter.org/upcoming-event/wildflower-festival-2/.

Wildlife and Bug Prevention, 9:30 a.m., Watters Garden Center, 1815 W. Iron Springs Road.

Yavapai County welcomes back citizen-soldiers, 11:30 a.m., Prescott courthouse steps. Welcome home Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers of Charlie Company 1-158th Infantry “Bushmasters” Battalion who have been deployed in support of overseas-contingency operations from June 2018 to May 2019. Wear patriotic apparel and bring a chair to sit in. 928-777-1315.

Matt Baker & the Trio A Rhapsody of Gershwin, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E Sheldon Street, Prescott. Tickets for the Cabaret shows are $52 apiece, and on sale now at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center Box Office.

Car seat safety event, 9 a.m. to noon, Dell E. Webb parking lot at 3262 N. Windsong Dr. at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Prescott Valley.

Car and Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alta Vista Senior Living, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. Collecting cash donations for Prescott Meals on Wheels and canned food for Yavapai Food bank. Hotdogs, chips and drink with any donation.

Viewing the Grand Canyon with a Philatelic Eye, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library. Marjory Sente will highlight the stamps and envelopes honoring this natural wonder. 928-777-1500.

United Animal Friends “Kitten Kornucopia,” 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prescott Petco, Frontier Village, 1931 E. Highway 69, Prescott. UnitedAnimalFriends.org or 928-778-2924.

“Spa Day” Dog Wash, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whiskers Barkery, 225 W. Gurley Street. Sponsored by United Animal Friends.