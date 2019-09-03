Organ transplant meetings 2nd Wednesday of month
Local organ transplant meetings are the second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at various restaurants in the tri-city area – Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley. If you know of someone in need of an organ transplant or waiting for one, or thinking of becoming an organ donor and want to know more about either of these topics, members of this group are who you need to come see. This is even if you just want someone to talk with.
The group has been having meetings for 17 years, said Cheryl Langdon, one of the organizers. “Some have had kidney, heart and vision (transplants), I myself had a liver transplant 26 years ago.”
She added that they have dinner at various restaurants and just have a little fun talking and laughing with one another.
Langdon sends emails each month to let everyone know where they will be eating that month, and they let her know if they will be attending so reservations with the restaurant can be made.
For more information, email cherylkd6lni@cableone.net.
