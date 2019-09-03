Obituary: James (Jim) Edwin Franz

James (Jim) Edwin Franz, age 93, of Hudson, WI and Prescott, AZ, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

He was born the son of Jacob and Katharine on June 19, 1926 in Mountain Lake, MN. He enlisted in the US Army in 1945 and served as a Corporal in the Seventh Calvary in the occupation of Japan. He returned to Mountain Lake to marry his high school sweetheart Gladys Eitzen. They had four sons. They were married 52 years until Gladys passed away in 1999. Jim attended Macalester College on the GI Bill and was the first in his family to graduate college. He then entered corporate America and for over the next 30 years worked as salesman with 25 of those years at IBM.

Jim was proud of his farmer identity including owning the land that his grandparents homesteaded, which is now a Minnesota Century Farm. One of the fond memories Jim liked to share about growing up on the farm was riding a horse to his one room schoolhouse. He was a kind-hearted man who loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grand children. He enjoyed traveling, especially visiting places tied to his family roots which included the Netherlands, Germany, Russia as well as other destinations like Israel, Greece, and Mexico.

He had a strong passion for learning and reading. An active member of the community he enjoyed participating in the Lions Club, Presbyterian Church, and was a long-time member of the Rotary Club where he was a two-time recipient of the Paul Harris Award. Jim showed his faith through his actions including several mission trips to Mexico and took a genuine interest in others over himself.

Jim was blessed a second time when he united in marriage with Arlene in December 2003 bringing together two families through their love. Over the years creating an extended family filled with love, laughter, and joy.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene of 15 years, children Jeffrey (Lee Ann) Franz, Richard (Tracy) Franz, and Thomas (Mary) Franz, daughter-in-law Terry Franz; stepchildren Susan (Ross) Casper, Kathryn Fenner, Ann (Scott) Jameson,

and Mary (Pete) Yaeger; sisters Dorothy Quillin, and Arline Martin; 22 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother Jacob and Katharine Franz, first wife Gladys (Eitzen) Franz, son James Franz, brother Karl Franz, and sister Elaine Lepp. Memorial service was held at First Presbyterian Church, in Hudson, Wisconsin, on September 3. A private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com

