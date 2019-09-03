OFFERS
Local units resume command of Sheridan Fire

Smoke from the Sheridan Fire is seen Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, as it burns 23 miles north of Prescott. Local storms slowed the progress of the fire Sunday, and it is now 49% contained. (PNF/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 3, 2019 3:29 p.m.

A significant reduction in fire crews and other resources for the Sheridan Fire has taken place, according to a Prescott National Forest (PNF) news release.

The Arizona Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team departed the fire Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, and returned command of the fire to a Type 4 organization largely comprised of PNF personnel and equipment,

The focus of fire crews is transferring to the mop up phase of the fire and rehabilitation efforts of the affected area. Monsoon weather patterns is assisting this effort by significantly reducing fire activity.

CLOSURE

The area closure remains in effect over the Sheridan Fire area for firefighter and public safety. The closure area includes Camp Wood Road and the fire area south of Walnut Creek Road; The Walnut Creek Road remains open. Visitors and residents near the closure area should be alert for fire vehicles and equipment.

Location: 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District

Size: 17,066 acres

Percent contained: 49%

Cause: Lightning

Vegetation: Pinyon-juniper, grass and brush

Resources: Approximately 81 personnel including two engines two crews and one helicopter

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

