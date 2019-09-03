Howard has 22, Storm dispatch Mercury 82-70
WNBA
PHOENIX (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 11 of her 22 points in the first quarter and the Seattle Storm got off to a strong start en route to an 82-70 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night in a battle for playoff positioning.
Seattle (17-15) moved into a tie with Minnesota for the sixth seed and holds the tiebreaker. The Mercury (15-17) will finish eighth. When the playoffs open next week, the fifth and sixth seeds have home games and the seventh and eighth seeds are on the road in the single-elimination first round.
The Storm shot 58% in the first quarter to 39% for the Mercury and steadily pulled away. It was 50-35 at halftime and the margin was 20 entering the fourth quarter.
Brittney Griner had 22 points for Phoenix.
Before the game the Storm announced Sue Bird, who had preseason knee surgery, would not play this season.
It was Women of Inspiration night in Phoenix with the Mercury players wearing custom shoes dedicated to the women who inspired them.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Rusing, Orr win Prescott council seats
- Bicyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle Aug. 20
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Couple wanted for murder escape during transport to Arizona
- Prescott Primary Election results: Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- K-9 stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: