Future Coffee with a Cop dates for Prescott Valley Police

With the fourth annual Coffee with a Cop having taken place Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Prescott Valley Police Department released dates for future Coffee with a Cop events.

Those dates include 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. Second St. Suite C; 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Rafter 11, 2985 Centre Court #B; 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Jen’s Seventh Ave Café, 6800 Highway 69.

Coffee with a Cop is a monthly opportunity for residents to interact with police officers in a casual, non-threatening, friendly environment.

The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.