OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 03
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Education Advances Everyone’: Motto, goals of Achieve60AZAlliance embraced by local educators, businesses and civic leaders

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter highlights the Arizona Education Progress Meter created by alliance partner Expect More Arizona to chart measures and goals in K-12 education across Arizona. Streeter was one of several speakers at the alliance workshop that unveiled its first State of Attainment report.

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter highlights the Arizona Education Progress Meter created by alliance partner Expect More Arizona to chart measures and goals in K-12 education across Arizona. Streeter was one of several speakers at the alliance workshop that unveiled its first State of Attainment report.

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: September 3, 2019 10:29 p.m.

In today’s world, a robust economy in any community depends on a competent workforce capable of performing 21st century jobs.

The Achieve60AZ Alliance — a collaboration of some 70 Arizona education and business organizations — has set a goal of ensuring that 60 percent of Arizona adults age 25 to 64 earn a post-secondary degree or credential by the year 2030 to meet those demands.

photo

The three local district superintendents attending The Achieve60AZAlliance: Left to right: Streeter; Joe Howard, superintendent of the Prescott Unified School District; John Scholl, superintendent of the Chino Valley Unified School District. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

The year-old nonprofit just released its first State of Attainment report rooted in the ambitious effort to ensure 1 million more adults obtain that education by the target date.

Whether one is a high school student preparing for a future career or an older adult seeking employment advancement, the evolving workforce demands all these individuals have a mix of college degrees and vocational training to be prosperous in their lives.

More than ever, this reality requires kindergarten to 12th grade education to be “all things to all students,” said Yavapai County Superintendent Tim Carter, one of several guest speakers who participated in the alliance presentation of its first State of Attainment report.

The workshop at Yavapai College was attended by about 40 educators, business people and civic leaders.

With his two children, Carter said college was viewed as a required next step after high school.

His youngest, Levi, now 30, earned a criminal justice degree from Northern Arizona University.

After graduation, though, he pursued an appealing job opportunity with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

Today, Carter said, his son’s college diploma hangs on the wall of his home in Flagstaff. More important to him, though, is the license he has with the United States Department of Transportation that permits him to work as one of the railroad’s locomotive conductors: he earns an upper-six-figure salary.

At Bradshaw Mountain High School in the Humboldt Unified School District, Superintendent Dan Streeter said over 600 students are enrolled in career/tech education courses, 97 earning industry certifications in the past two years. The school boasts a 90 percent graduation rate, with 501 students enrolled in 14 college-level courses that offer dual high school and college credits.

Similar statistics exist for Chino Valley and Prescott.

BENEFITS OF COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Yavapai College freshman honors student Isabella Adams from Illinois – she moved to Arizona two years ago – grew up in a family where “good grades were not only expected, but were mandatory.”

The expectations were that she and her brother excelled so they could “go off to a great university and make tons of money,” Adams said.

As a high school student with a full schedule she waitressed six days a week to earn money to afford her dream to live and study at a prestigious, four-year institution somewhere. She quickly saw it was not going be enough without incurring substantial, long-term debt.

She said she almost shelved her dream – but knew she wanted more than a minimum wage job.

“I wanted to see the world. I wanted to change lives,” Adams declared. “I wanted to be a Hotshot, design an artificial heart. Be the best I could be.”

photo

Yavapai College freshman Isabella Adams shares her decision to attend Yavapai as the beginning of her post-graduate education “dream.” (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

So she opted to explore Yavapai College. And she said she found more than she expected.

Yavapai College offers courses that range from welding to art to foreign language and much more.

“They offered all the classes I needed at a fraction of the cost,” Adams said.

She accepted she might not yet be able to move out of her house, “but at least I’m not paying an arm and a leg to follow my dreams.”

“My attendance at Yavapai also opened my eyes at the accessibility of education. They have classes that can work around your job schedule, as well as financial aid to ensure you’re not selling your kidneys for textbooks,” Adams said.

Yavapai College officials assure, too, that high school students don’t have to wait till graduation to take a course. Nor is enrollment only for the typical college-aged student; Yavapai College offers courses and certification trainings for adults seeking career changes as well as enrichment courses for senior citizens.

Yavapai College is all about making post-secondary education an affordable option for anyone, said Ron Liss, vice-president of instruction and student development.

“I believe in education. I believe in Arizona. And I believe in these (attainment) goal,” Streeter concluded. “But … we can’t work independent of each other.

“Let’s build off of our successes … and start looking to long-term commitment in education and workforce alignment that will set up our community for a thriving economy for future generations.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yanof and Wills: Not completing high school affects workforce
High school advances toward goal of excellence
When our students fail, our economy fails
JTED, Yavapai College partnership gives students the edge
More Bradshaw students opting in on rigorous AP courses

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries