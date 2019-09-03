‘Education Advances Everyone’: Motto, goals of Achieve60AZAlliance embraced by local educators, businesses and civic leaders

In today’s world, a robust economy in any community depends on a competent workforce capable of performing 21st century jobs.

The Achieve60AZ Alliance — a collaboration of some 70 Arizona education and business organizations — has set a goal of ensuring that 60 percent of Arizona adults age 25 to 64 earn a post-secondary degree or credential by the year 2030 to meet those demands.

The year-old nonprofit just released its first State of Attainment report rooted in the ambitious effort to ensure 1 million more adults obtain that education by the target date.

Whether one is a high school student preparing for a future career or an older adult seeking employment advancement, the evolving workforce demands all these individuals have a mix of college degrees and vocational training to be prosperous in their lives.

More than ever, this reality requires kindergarten to 12th grade education to be “all things to all students,” said Yavapai County Superintendent Tim Carter, one of several guest speakers who participated in the alliance presentation of its first State of Attainment report.

The workshop at Yavapai College was attended by about 40 educators, business people and civic leaders.

With his two children, Carter said college was viewed as a required next step after high school.

His youngest, Levi, now 30, earned a criminal justice degree from Northern Arizona University.

After graduation, though, he pursued an appealing job opportunity with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

Today, Carter said, his son’s college diploma hangs on the wall of his home in Flagstaff. More important to him, though, is the license he has with the United States Department of Transportation that permits him to work as one of the railroad’s locomotive conductors: he earns an upper-six-figure salary.

At Bradshaw Mountain High School in the Humboldt Unified School District, Superintendent Dan Streeter said over 600 students are enrolled in career/tech education courses, 97 earning industry certifications in the past two years. The school boasts a 90 percent graduation rate, with 501 students enrolled in 14 college-level courses that offer dual high school and college credits.

Similar statistics exist for Chino Valley and Prescott.

BENEFITS OF COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Yavapai College freshman honors student Isabella Adams from Illinois – she moved to Arizona two years ago – grew up in a family where “good grades were not only expected, but were mandatory.”

The expectations were that she and her brother excelled so they could “go off to a great university and make tons of money,” Adams said.

As a high school student with a full schedule she waitressed six days a week to earn money to afford her dream to live and study at a prestigious, four-year institution somewhere. She quickly saw it was not going be enough without incurring substantial, long-term debt.

She said she almost shelved her dream – but knew she wanted more than a minimum wage job.

“I wanted to see the world. I wanted to change lives,” Adams declared. “I wanted to be a Hotshot, design an artificial heart. Be the best I could be.”

So she opted to explore Yavapai College. And she said she found more than she expected.

Yavapai College offers courses that range from welding to art to foreign language and much more.

“They offered all the classes I needed at a fraction of the cost,” Adams said.

She accepted she might not yet be able to move out of her house, “but at least I’m not paying an arm and a leg to follow my dreams.”

“My attendance at Yavapai also opened my eyes at the accessibility of education. They have classes that can work around your job schedule, as well as financial aid to ensure you’re not selling your kidneys for textbooks,” Adams said.

Yavapai College officials assure, too, that high school students don’t have to wait till graduation to take a course. Nor is enrollment only for the typical college-aged student; Yavapai College offers courses and certification trainings for adults seeking career changes as well as enrichment courses for senior citizens.

Yavapai College is all about making post-secondary education an affordable option for anyone, said Ron Liss, vice-president of instruction and student development.

“I believe in education. I believe in Arizona. And I believe in these (attainment) goal,” Streeter concluded. “But … we can’t work independent of each other.

“Let’s build off of our successes … and start looking to long-term commitment in education and workforce alignment that will set up our community for a thriving economy for future generations.”