Editorial: YMCA here is possible; return surveys

Talks are underway about whether or not the YMCA should open a sister facility in Prescott Valley.

A possible site — a 4-acre parcel located adjacent to the south side of Bob Edwards Park at Viewpoint and Long Look drives — has been identified, thanks to the Fain Signature Group.

The YMCA is at the table with the town.

But we’ve been here before, some 15 years ago, when the same talks fizzled – wanting more, Town Manager Larry Tarkowski told the Town Council during a July 18 study session. “It’s not a question of being able to put up a building, anybody can do that kind of stuff. We’re talking about the long-term financial feasibility,” he said.

That’s why we are encouraged the town is paying for a survey of 5,000 randomly-selected households, asking whether they want a YMCA, what kinds of services and programs they desire most, and what they might be willing to pay in the way of membership fees. They also are looking at demographics, traffic patterns, accessibility and impact on the Prescott YMCA.

It is not cheap: $22,000 for the study.

Still, if so many people want a YMCA, to use an indoor pool and all of the amenities, such as a gym and exercise room, we need to read the tea leaves.

Officials with the town have told us the first meetings will be in early September, with possible review of survey results as early as October.

That means if you received one of the surveys, please return it as soon as possible. It is a random poll, and you may not have been on the list; so, if anyone wants to comment – even if you did not receive a survey – email the town’s Community Relations at comrel@pvaz.net.

Let’s get this done the right way. Make your opinions known to the town.