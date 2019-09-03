OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 03
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: YMCA here is possible; return surveys

Originally Published: September 3, 2019 6:56 p.m.

Talks are underway about whether or not the YMCA should open a sister facility in Prescott Valley.

A possible site — a 4-acre parcel located adjacent to the south side of Bob Edwards Park at Viewpoint and Long Look drives — has been identified, thanks to the Fain Signature Group.

The YMCA is at the table with the town.

But we’ve been here before, some 15 years ago, when the same talks fizzled – wanting more, Town Manager Larry Tarkowski told the Town Council during a July 18 study session. “It’s not a question of being able to put up a building, anybody can do that kind of stuff. We’re talking about the long-term financial feasibility,” he said.

That’s why we are encouraged the town is paying for a survey of 5,000 randomly-selected households, asking whether they want a YMCA, what kinds of services and programs they desire most, and what they might be willing to pay in the way of membership fees. They also are looking at demographics, traffic patterns, accessibility and impact on the Prescott YMCA.

It is not cheap: $22,000 for the study.

Still, if so many people want a YMCA, to use an indoor pool and all of the amenities, such as a gym and exercise room, we need to read the tea leaves.

Officials with the town have told us the first meetings will be in early September, with possible review of survey results as early as October.

That means if you received one of the surveys, please return it as soon as possible. It is a random poll, and you may not have been on the list; so, if anyone wants to comment – even if you did not receive a survey – email the town’s Community Relations at comrel@pvaz.net.

Let’s get this done the right way. Make your opinions known to the town.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries