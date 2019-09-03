OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 03
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dancing in the community center a hit among local kids

Olivia Silva rehearses one of her routines with her class at the Chino Valley Community Center Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Olivia Silva rehearses one of her routines with her class at the Chino Valley Community Center Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: September 3, 2019 9:59 p.m.

Knowing that parents are always looking for things to do for their kids, The Dance Studio owner Donna Casey has been putting on dance classes at the Chino Valley Community Center since January.

She’s owned The Dance Studio in Prescott for 24 years and has been teaching dance in Chino Valley for about five but didn’t have a location for a few months after the yoga studio she previously held classes in closed, Casey said. At the Community Center, she teaches Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, she said.

“Thursday is the big day,” Casey said. “We go with the littles at 2:45 p.m. and then we go right into a jazz/tap class and then right into a ballet/lyrical and then I have the adults right after that.”

It’s all about and for the kids and giving them an opportunity to have the same classes in Chino Valley as they would get in Prescott without having to travel so far, she said. Also, with the location of the community center, all the schools are close by, Casey said.

Casey is also working on making the Chino Valley Community Center feel more like a dance studio by doing a GoFundMe for portable mirrors which would allow the students to learn correct placement. The goal is $2,500 and the campaign can be found at www.gofundme.com/dance-mirrors-for-the-arts. She’s also adding more to what she offers in Chino Valley, she said.

“Last year, they only had one tap and jazz class. That was it,” Casey said. “I added the ballet/lyrical this year. Next year I want to separate those two classes out to four classes.”

Making it four classes will give them a whole hour of ballet and lyrical and her hope, she said, is that the kids won’t have to go to her studio in Prescott if they progress enough, but can keep coming to the classes in Chino Valley. Not only do they learn how to dance, but also respect for their teachers, teammates and the art of dance, Casey said.

The kids she teaches are also helpful in every way, she said. When class is over, they help with tidying up by getting the broom and sweeping or checking the trash, Casey said.

“They want to keep their location going. They love it,” she said, adding that they also want to keep doing everything over and over again. “These kids are sponges. They are dying for stuff to do out here.”

For more information, contact Casey at 928-771-9222. The Chino Valley Community Center is located at Perkinsville Road and Road 1 East.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The Dance Studio presents 'Movies & More'
‘Easy Street’ to be performed today and Saturday
Food4Hope benefit aims to raise money for Hungry Kids Project
Web Exclusive: Local studios seeking advanced dancers
Web Exclusive: Local studios seeking advanced dancers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries