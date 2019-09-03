Dancing in the community center a hit among local kids

Knowing that parents are always looking for things to do for their kids, The Dance Studio owner Donna Casey has been putting on dance classes at the Chino Valley Community Center since January.

She’s owned The Dance Studio in Prescott for 24 years and has been teaching dance in Chino Valley for about five but didn’t have a location for a few months after the yoga studio she previously held classes in closed, Casey said. At the Community Center, she teaches Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, she said.

“Thursday is the big day,” Casey said. “We go with the littles at 2:45 p.m. and then we go right into a jazz/tap class and then right into a ballet/lyrical and then I have the adults right after that.”

It’s all about and for the kids and giving them an opportunity to have the same classes in Chino Valley as they would get in Prescott without having to travel so far, she said. Also, with the location of the community center, all the schools are close by, Casey said.

Casey is also working on making the Chino Valley Community Center feel more like a dance studio by doing a GoFundMe for portable mirrors which would allow the students to learn correct placement. The goal is $2,500 and the campaign can be found at www.gofundme.com/dance-mirrors-for-the-arts. She’s also adding more to what she offers in Chino Valley, she said.

“Last year, they only had one tap and jazz class. That was it,” Casey said. “I added the ballet/lyrical this year. Next year I want to separate those two classes out to four classes.”

Making it four classes will give them a whole hour of ballet and lyrical and her hope, she said, is that the kids won’t have to go to her studio in Prescott if they progress enough, but can keep coming to the classes in Chino Valley. Not only do they learn how to dance, but also respect for their teachers, teammates and the art of dance, Casey said.

The kids she teaches are also helpful in every way, she said. When class is over, they help with tidying up by getting the broom and sweeping or checking the trash, Casey said.

“They want to keep their location going. They love it,” she said, adding that they also want to keep doing everything over and over again. “These kids are sponges. They are dying for stuff to do out here.”

For more information, contact Casey at 928-771-9222. The Chino Valley Community Center is located at Perkinsville Road and Road 1 East.