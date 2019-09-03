Connecticut man walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park
WARWICK, R.I. — A 76-year-old Connecticut man is walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park in an effort to promote peace and not just between the two fan bases.
Al Forte, of Stamford, Connecticut, tells the Providence Journal, he’s asking people along the way to pray for peace on earth, handing out cards showing six soldiers praying.
Forte began his trek after a Red Sox-Yankees game on Aug. 4 and plans to arrive in Boston in time for a game between to the two clubs on Friday night.
He has a friend who picks him up each night and takes him to a hotel, then drives him back to where he left off in the morning to continue his journey.
Forte won’t see which team he roots for, describing himself as a former Brooklyn Dodgers fan.
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Prescott’s downtown ‘flip’ is well underway, say businesses, officials
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Rusing, Orr win Prescott council seats
- Bicyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle Aug. 20
- Cold cases remain open for those missing at Grand Canyon, other national parks
- Couple wanted for murder escape during transport to Arizona
- Prescott Primary Election results: Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Need2Know: Spray-wrapping business Ace Customs LLC adds pop to cars’ colors, shine
- K-9 stop leads to 15 pounds of meth seized
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Another slice of Americana gobbled up
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: