OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 03
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chino Valley officials attend League of Arizona Cities and Towns annual conference in Tucson

Attendees of the 2019 League of Arizona Cities and Towns annual conference, held Aug. 20-23 in Tucson, were from left: Maggie Tidaback (Economic Development manager) Mayor Darryl Croft, Council Members Corey Mendoza, Mike Best, Lon Turner, Jack Miller, and Town Manager Cecilia Grittman. (Courtesy)

Attendees of the 2019 League of Arizona Cities and Towns annual conference, held Aug. 20-23 in Tucson, were from left: Maggie Tidaback (Economic Development manager) Mayor Darryl Croft, Council Members Corey Mendoza, Mike Best, Lon Turner, Jack Miller, and Town Manager Cecilia Grittman. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 3, 2019 9:53 p.m.

Chino Valley Mayor Darryl Croft and Councilmen Lon Turner, Corey Mendoza, Jack Miller and Mike Best were among more than 1,000 city and town officials, legislators, business leaders and guests from across the state at the League of Arizona Cities and Towns annual conference held in Tucson from Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 20-23, according to a news release from Economic Development Project Manager Maggie Tidaback.

The conference provided an opportunity for the officials to gather and attend training sessions designed to aid in more effective and efficient management of Arizona’s municipalities as well as to hear from state and legislative officials and share common concerns and ideas for problem solving. It was very informative, Croft stated.

“Many of the sessions were very educational and helpful, especially for our rural communities,” he said.

Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Unofficial: Chino Valley Council incumbents leading
Mayor ponders running vs. friend in Chino Valley
Candidates discuss infrastructure, taxes
Chino council signs joint letter opposing Prop 127
Chino Valley incumbents in lead

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries