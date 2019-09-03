Chino Valley officials attend League of Arizona Cities and Towns annual conference in Tucson
Chino Valley Mayor Darryl Croft and Councilmen Lon Turner, Corey Mendoza, Jack Miller and Mike Best were among more than 1,000 city and town officials, legislators, business leaders and guests from across the state at the League of Arizona Cities and Towns annual conference held in Tucson from Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 20-23, according to a news release from Economic Development Project Manager Maggie Tidaback.
The conference provided an opportunity for the officials to gather and attend training sessions designed to aid in more effective and efficient management of Arizona’s municipalities as well as to hear from state and legislative officials and share common concerns and ideas for problem solving. It was very informative, Croft stated.
“Many of the sessions were very educational and helpful, especially for our rural communities,” he said.
Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.
