Big finale of 'Prescott Sings!' is Thursday, Sept. 5
Prescott Downtown Partnership, the City of Prescott, and Yavapai Broadcasting presents the Prescott Sings finale which is being held at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 East Sheldon Street in Prescott at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Enjoy performances from up to 25 finalists as well as past Prescott Idol and Prescott Idol Jr. winners.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show. For more information and to purchase tickets online visit prescottconcertseries.com.
This event is being brought to you by Affinity RV, Goettl’s High Desert Mechanical, Yavapai Bottle Gas, Command Roofing, Weichert Realtors, Bucky’s and Yavapai Casinos.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
