Autopsy report says NAU football player died of opioid overdose
College Football

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 3, 2019 11:02 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Medical examiners say a Northern Arizona University football player died of an opioid overdose.

Authorities found Malik Noshi unresponsive in his Flagstaff home on July 7.

An autopsy report released Tuesday listed the cause of death as acute fentanyl intoxication and manner as accidental. It also said Noshi recently used cocaine and had been drinking alcohol.

Flagstaff police Sgt. Charles Hernandez says police are trying to determine how Noshi got the drugs and whether he knew pills he took contained fentanyl.

Hernandez says there’s no indication of physical violence of foul play in Noshi’s death.

The 22-year-old Noshi from Las Vegas began as a redshirt for the Lumberjacks in 2015. Last year, he started nine games and earned an honorable mention from the Big Sky Conference.

