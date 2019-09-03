Anonymous flyer denies ‘Sasquatch’ reason for bridge closure
BRADFORD, Vt. — An anonymous flyer denying that Bigfoot is behind the prolonged closure of a bridge in a Vermont town has got locals talking about the mythical forest creatures.
The flyer first spotted at the Bradford post office said the prolonged closure of the Creamery Bridge over the Waits River was not due to the “displacement of or intrusion on a ‘Sasquatch’ or Bigfoot, either a single creature or several.”
Last week Dartmouth College Professor Alexander Chee posted a photo of the flyer to Twitter. Since then, copies have been popping up across town.
Local resident Claudia Johnson tells MyNBC5 she thinks there’s a local Bigfoot because she’s heard unexplained rustling behind her home.
State transportation officials say the bridge is scheduled to be fixed in October.
