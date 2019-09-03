7-in-7: Tree rings, singers, writers and role play all ahead this week

This week’s events listed in “7 in 7” brings opportunities to learn about Prescott’s historical Ponderosa Pines, healthcare options, and events for teens and animal lovers.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1) – “Fire History and Historical Stand Reconstruction of the Mogollon Highland’s Ponderosa Pine,” a free environmental talk, takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St. in Prescott.

Dr. David Huffman and Dr. Lisa Floyd-Hanna will present research using more than 100 tree ring samples and other techniques to reconstruct fire records from 1700-1879 in the Prescott and Tonto National Forests.



2) – Prescott Sings Finale begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. According to the Prescott Sings Facebook page, former winners will perform (Sue Orr, Tiffani Fortney, D.L. Harrison, Jacob Neal and Ashlyn Braithwaite) as well as up to 25 finalists. Get tickets now for $10, or $15 the day of the show; YCPAC box office opens at 10 a.m. 928-776-2000; or go online to ycpac.com/online/default.asp.

3) – Yard Sale and Pet Food drive and fundraiser takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday (Sunday until noon), Sept. 6-8, at the Luck is Up Animal Rescue, 756 Johnson Lane, Chino Valley. Proceeds benefit Yavapai Humane Trappers Animal Search and Rescue and the Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team (HARTT).

Donations to the sale so far include antiques, collectibles, household, furniture, tools, clothing, and toys. Volunteers needed Thursday to help set up, all days to monitor sales, and Sunday at noon to help pack up.

4) – Triple Threat Mystery Writers will read, discuss and sign their books at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Peregrine Book Company, 219A N. Cortez, Prescott.

Mystery authors and Professional Writers of Prescott members Sandy Resler Nelson, Susan Lanning and Jerri Kay Lincoln all have published mysteries. Their presentations will cover readings from their mystery series, and the differences between suspense and mystery writing.

5) – “I Care, You Care, We Care About Health Care,” a presentation on Single Payer Medical Insurance, is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Arizona. Delina DiSanto, case manager with Banner Health Network Health Plans, and Linda Napier, LWV of Northwest Maricopa County, will discuss “Facts vs. Misinformation and Advocacy Suggestions” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, in Building 3, Room 119, Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Prescott. Listen to experts and evaluate the options available to ensure adequate affordable health care for all.

6) – Honor Amongst Thieves, an Epic Roleplay Adventure, takes place all day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd. This free event is open to teens ages 12-18.

Workshops and activities to prepare begin at 11 a.m. and wrap up about 6 p.m. in time for dinner. The Adventure begins at 7:30 and ends by 9:30 p.m. for a closing circle from 9:30 to 10 p.m. No lunch provided. Wear comfortable, basic black clothes and appropriate shoes for activities. For more information call 928-759-3038 or email jhowick@pvaz.net.

7) – Fundraiser for Empty Bowls takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Bill’s Grill, 333 S. Montezuma St., Prescott. Dine in or carry out and 15% of the bill will be donated to Empty Bowls. (Alcoholic beverages, tax and gratuity exempt.) Pick up a flyer at the restaurant and present it when ordering.

The Empty Bowls event takes place Sunday, Sept. 15, on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza where participants pay $20, receive a handmade bowl and three servings of soup, with the proceeds going to local food banks.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to stone@prescottaz.com.