The 106th annual Yavapai County Fair starts this week

Bring the whole family out to the Yavapai County Fair at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5

Building hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days.

Carnival hours are 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 1 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to close on Sunday.

To purchase tickets and to get more information on prices and activities, visit yavapaifair.com.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, 106th annual Yavapai County Fair begins next week.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.