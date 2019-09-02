OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 02
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

To Your Good Health: There’s no upper age limit on donating blood

mugshot photo
By Dr. Keith Roach
Originally Published: September 2, 2019 12:45 p.m.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been a pretty regular blood donor for decades. At times, I’m rejected because I just miss the minimum iron count necessary. My question at this time is if I should continue to be a blood donor, as I am 84 years of age. My health is excellent, and I’m not taking any medications for any ailments. I have no blood pressure problems or diabetes. I still work part time in a job that keeps me on my feet all day.

I know the system takes a few weeks to “replenish” after giving blood, and that has started to concern me, considering my age. Being a regular donor, all the information is in the record, but no one has ever said anything about an age limit. What is your opinion? -- J.C.

ANSWER: There is no age limit on donating blood. That is, if you are healthy and have no medical conditions that would keep you from donating.

If you are borderline on iron in the blood, it could be that you are donating more often than is optimal for you. I also have been trained to think of the worst possibility, which is that you might have hidden iron loss, so I would want to be sure you have had your colonoscopy as recommended (colonoscopies are generally recommended against in people over 85, and given only after careful consideration after age 80).

DEAR DR. ROACH: About six months ago, I was told I needed a hip replacement, but they were unable to do surgery because of my medical conditions. I am 78 years old, weigh 240 pounds, have diabetes, sleep apnea, mitral valve prolapse and congestive heart failure. The doctor said I had only a 50/50 chance of coming out of the surgery OK. -- R.L.

ANSWER: A hip replacement is a big, invasive surgery that most people do well after and that improves quality of life for most people who need it. However, it isn’t right or safe for everyone. Some of the issues you have are found routinely in people your age. Diabetes, sleep apnea and mitral valve prolapse are, in most cases, able to be kept under control around the operative time and do not prevent a person from getting surgery.

Congestive heart failure, however, is a very broad diagnosis that can include people with a very mild decrease in their heart function to people with acutely life-threatening disease to people with severe chronic disability. Congestive heart failure isn’t a specific diagnosis, it’s a syndrome with many possible causes. I don’t know enough about you to comment on the “50/50” comment, but it is certainly true that many people with CHF are not considered safe for an elective surgery such as joint replacement. Having additional medical conditions can increase your risk further.

However, there are many new treatments for CHF, and if it’s the CHF that makes your doctors hesitate about surgery, and you are not seeing a specialist for it, you should. It’s possible that with more aggressive treatment, your CHF would be better controlled, possibly enough to reconsider surgery. Although mild cases of CHF often can be managed by a generalist, more severe cases benefit from the experience of a cardiologist, or even a cardiologist with specific expertise in CHF.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

To Your Good Health: The dawn phenomenon in diabetes control
TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Remove mass parotid gland sooner rather than later
To Your Good Health: It’s not easy to diagnose piriformis syndrome
To Your Good Health: Could separated abdominal muscles come from car accident?
Roach: Considering nose strips and other nightmare congestion aids

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries