Mon, Sept. 02
Yavapai County welcomes back citizen-soldiers on Sept. 7

The Arizona National Guard citizen-soldiers of Charlie Company 1-158th Infantry “Bushmasters” Battalion will be welcomed home on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 2, 2019 5:15 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Yavapai County and the City of Prescott will welcome home members of Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers of Charlie Company 1-158th Infantry “Bushmasters” Battalion who have been deployed in support of overseas-contingency operations from June 2018 to May 2019.

Organizers encourage the public to join in for this day of welcoming home these service members. Events will take place starting with tours of downtown and then a welcome home ceremony on the courthouse steps starting at 11:30 a.m. They ask that attendees please wear patriotic apparel and bring your favorite flag or items recognizing the red, white and blue! Also please bring a lawn chair to sit in, for your comfort.

“We are so proud of these heroes, and are thankful to them and their families for the sacrifice they made to fight for freedom and keep our country safe,” Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli said. “We all prayed for their safe return, and we are excited to come together as a community and welcome them home to Prescott.”

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Garrison said, “The freedoms we enjoy as Americans are provided through the selfless dedication and sacrifice of those who put themselves in harm’s way, protecting and honoring our past while securing our future. We stand grateful and proud to welcome these men and women back to their homes here in Arizona.”

The 1-158th Infantry “Bushmasters” Battalion consists of three companies who serve our communities, ready to answer state and national call of duty.

The Bushmasters became the First Arizona Infantry in 1877, tasked to provide security to the citizens of the territory that would become the State of Arizona in 1912.

