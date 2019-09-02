OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 02
Sunday storms slow Sheridan Fire progress; 49% contained

Smoke from the Sheridan Fire is seen Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, as it burns 23 miles north of Prescott. Local storms slowed the progress of the fire Sunday, and it is now 49% contained. (PNF/Courtesy)

Smoke from the Sheridan Fire is seen Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, as it burns 23 miles north of Prescott. Local storms slowed the progress of the fire Sunday, and it is now 49% contained. (PNF/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 2, 2019 12:05 p.m.

Isolated rains associated with thunderstorms considerably slowed the spread of the Sheridan Fire on Sunday allowing fire crews to accomplish significant containment while a Type 3 team prepared for a transition back to local units, according to a Prescott National Forest release Monday morning.

The Sheridan Fire is now 49% contained, but continues to burn 23 miles northwest of Prescott. The fire has charred an estimated 17,066 acres. There are 167 personnel working on the fire including five engines, two crews, one helicopter, two masticators and one dozer.

CURRENT SITUATION

With cooler temperatures and higher humidity predicted for the next several days smoke and fire spread are expected to diminish. The Arizona Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team that assumed command of the Sheridan Fire on Aug. 17 will begin transition meetings and pre-strategy planning with the Type 4 organization this afternoon.

Smoke from the Sheridan Fire is seen Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, as it burns 23 miles north of Prescott. Local storms slowed the progress of the fire Sunday, and it is now 49% contained. (PNF/Courtesy)

The Type 4 organization is largely comprised of Prescott National Forest fire crews and resources who have already been engaged on the Sheridan Fire. The Type 4 organization will assume command of the fire tomorrow morning.

There are no homes or structures threatened.

CLOSURE

The area closure remains in effect over the Sheridan Fire area for firefighter and public safety. The closure area includes Camp Wood Road and the fire area south of Walnut Creek Road; The Walnut Creek Road remains open. Visitors and residents near the closure area should be alert for fire vehicles and equipment.

SMOKE

Visible smoke will continue to dissipate today due to lower temperatures, an increase in humidity and possible thunder showers slowing the growth of the fire.

Incident-specific smoke monitors are in place near Paulden to monitor area impacts. In the unlikely event that smoke conditions increase today it is recommended that those more sensitive to smoke stay indoors with windows and doors closed and bring pets inside.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest Service.

